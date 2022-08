Zelenski beschuldigt Rusland van ‘nucleaire chantage, van ons land en de gehele vrije wereld’

FILE - A Russian serviceman stands guard in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. The Zaporizhzhia plant is in southern Ukraine, near the town of Enerhodar on the banks of the Dnieper River. It is one of the 10 biggest nuclear plants in the world. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo, File) Beeld AP