Brussel adviseert boosterprik binnen 9 maanden voor geldigheid coronapas

Red Cross staff fills a syringes with the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus in a mobile vaccination bus. in Sonneberg, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Germany’s disease control agency said it recorded 351 additional deaths in connection with the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 100,119. In Europe, Germany is the fifth country to pass that mark, after Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy and France. (Bodo Schackow/dpa via AP) Beeld AP