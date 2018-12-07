Dit plusartikel heeft u cadeau gekregen
Presentator Oscars trekt zich terug om homofobe tweets
Kevin Hart heeft zich teruggetrokken als presentator van de Oscars.
De Amerikaanse komiek raakte donderdag in opspraak toen oude tweets (zie onderaan dit artikel) van hem opdoken, waarin hij uitspraken deed over homo's.
"Ik heb de beslissing genomen om me terug te trekken van het presenteren van de Oscars. Dit doe ik omdat ik geen afleiding wil zijn op een avond die gaat om het vieren van zo veel getalenteerde artiesten. Ik wil mijn excuses aanbieden aan de LHBT-gemeenschap voor mijn ongevoelige uitspraken uit het verleden", meldt hij via Twitter.
I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018
I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018
Moeilijk doen
Een dag eerder had hij nog gemeld dat mensen niet zo moeilijk moeten doen over oude tweets van hem. In een Instagrampost verklaarde hij de critici voor gek. "Ik zweer het je, de wereld is gek aan het worden, en ik ga me er niet door laten frustreren", schreef hij woensdag.
Stop looking for reasons to be negative...Stop searching for reasons to be angry....I swear I wish you guys could see/feel/understand the mental place that I am in. I am truly happy people....there is nothing that you can do to change that...NOTHING. I work hard on a daily basis to spread positivity to all....with that being said. If u want to search my history or past and anger yourselves with what u find that is fine with me. I'm almost 40 years old and I'm in love with the man that I am becoming. You LIVE and YOU LEARN & YOU GROW & YOU MATURE. I live to Love....Please take your negative energy and put it into something constructive. Please....What's understood should never have to be said. I LOVE EVERYBODY.....ONCE AGAIN EVERYBODY. If you choose to not believe me then that's on you....Have a beautiful day
91.7k Likes, 3,833 Comments - Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Instagram: "Stop looking for reasons to be negative...Stop searching for reasons to be angry....I swear I wish..."
De 91e editie van de Academy Awards-uitreiking vindt op 24 februari plaats in het Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
De gewraakte tweets van Kevin Hart:
After seeing this @benfraserlee tweet, I did a search for every time Kevin Hart tweeted "fag," "homo," or "gay." It was…a lot. And he seems to have basically stopped tweeting those words after 2011 — i.e. the year his first stand-up movie became a hit. https://t.co/P8nTOilFgx pic.twitter.com/6uzPhnvt4F— Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) December 5, 2018