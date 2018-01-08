Lady Bird en Three Billboards winnen Golden Globes

FILMS



Beste drama: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Beste musical of comedy: Lady Bird

Beste regisseur: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Beste actrice, drama: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best acteur, drama: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Beste actrice, musical of comedy: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Beste acteur, musical of comedy: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Beste mannelijke bijrol: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Beste screenplay: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Beste animatie: Coco

Beste buitenlandse film: In the Fade

Beste soundtrack: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Beste titeltrack: This Is Me - The Greatest Showman



TELEVISIE



Beste serie, drama: The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu

Beste actrice, drama: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Beste acteur, drama: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Beste serie, musical of comedy: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

Beste actrice, musical of comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Beste acteur, musical of comedy: Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Beste televisiefilm: Big Little Lies, HBO

