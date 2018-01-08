Dit plusartikel heeft u cadeau gekregen
Lady Bird en Three Billboards winnen Golden Globes
De films Lady Bird en Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri hebben zondag in Beverly Hills een Golden Globe gewonnen.
Tijdens de uitreiking die grotendeels in het teken stond van de #MeToo-discussie heeft Oprah Winfrey een oeuvreprijs gekregen.
Onder luid applaus nam Oprah de Cecil B. DeMille Award in ontvangst. De prijs wordt jaarlijks uitgereikt aan iemand die een "buitengewone bijdrage" heeft geleverd aan de entertainmentwereld.
Oprah stond stil bij het misbruik in Hollywood dat dit jaar aan het licht is gekomen, en de #MeToo-beweging die daarop volgde. Ze droeg haar prijs op "aan elke vrouw die 'ik ook' durft te zeggen en elke man die durft te luisteren".
“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 8 januari 2018
Beste acteurs
De coming of age-film Lady Bird won in de categorie comedy of musical. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won in de categorie drama.
De film over een onopgeloste moord werd geregisseerd door Martin McDonagh, die zelf ook was genomineerd. McDonagh zag de award voor beste regisseur aan zijn neus voorbij gaan, die werd gewonnen door Guillermo del Toro voor zijn film The Shape Of Water.
Van beide winnende films viel ook de hoofdrolspeelster in de prijzen: Saoirse Ronan en Frances McDormand gingen ervandoor met de awards voor beste actrice. Sam Rockwell won een award voor beste acteur in een bijrol voor zijn rol in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
The Handmaid's Tale
James Franco en Gary Oldman wonnen de belangrijkste acteursprijzen in de filmcategorieën. Franco kreeg de award voor beste acteur in een musical of comedy voor zijn rol als Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist.
De rol die Gary Oldman speelt in Darkest Hour werd bekroond met de prijs voor beste acteur in de categorie drama.
Alexander Skarsgard en Nicole Kidman, die in Big Little Lies een getrouwd echtpaar spelen, hebben beiden een Golden Globe gewonnen voor hun rol in de HBO-serie.
The Handmaid's Tale won in de categorie beste dramaserie. Elisabeth Moss mocht een Golden Globe in ontvangst nemen voor haar rol als Offred in de serie.
Alle winnaars
FILMS
Beste drama: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Beste musical of comedy: Lady Bird
Beste regisseur: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Beste actrice, drama: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best acteur, drama: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Beste actrice, musical of comedy: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Beste acteur, musical of comedy: James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Beste mannelijke bijrol: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Beste screenplay: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Beste animatie: Coco
Beste buitenlandse film: In the Fade
Beste soundtrack: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Beste titeltrack: This Is Me - The Greatest Showman
TELEVISIE
Beste serie, drama: The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu
Beste actrice, drama: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Beste acteur, drama: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Beste serie, musical of comedy: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Beste actrice, musical of comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Beste acteur, musical of comedy: Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Beste televisiefilm: Big Little Lies, HBO