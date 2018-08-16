Dit plusartikel heeft u cadeau gekregen
Amerikaanse kranten spreken zich uit tegen Trump
Meer dan driehonderd kranten in de Verenigde Staten hebben toegezegd dat ze zich donderdag uitspreken voor de vrijheid van de pers.
Hiermee reageren ze op president Donald Trump die verschillende media-bedrijven "vijanden van het Amerikaanse volk" heeft genoemd.
The Boston Globe is de initiatiefnemer van het commentaar. Die kreeg steun van The New York Times en kleinere dagbladen, waarvan sommige uit staten komen die door Trump werden gewonnen in de verkiezingen van 2016.
The Boston Globe beschuldigt Trump in het commentaar van een "voortdurende aanval op de vrije pers".
"De grootsheid van de VS is afhankelijk van hoe de vrije media de waarheid kan spreken tegen de machtigen," schrijft The Globe. "De pers als 'vijand van het volk' te bestempelen is zowel on-Amerikaans als gevaarlijk voor de maatschappij die we meer dan twee eeuwen delen."
Trump heeft kritische berichtgeving over hem veelal afgedaan als "fake news".
The Boston Globe verzamelt op deze pagina alle commentaren van deelnemers aan de actie.
The Globe editorial board called for an end to President Trump’s sustained assault on the #FreePress. Hundreds of publishers around the US answered that call https://t.co/XpgjyrODMp pic.twitter.com/7lnSTlE6Sh— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) 15 augustus 2018
While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 augustus 2018
The big story that the Fake News Media refuses to report is lowlife Christopher Steele’s many meetings with Deputy A.G. Bruce Ohr and his beautiful wife, Nelly. It was Fusion GPS that hired Steele to write the phony & discredited Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary & the DNC....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 augustus 2018
The Republicans have now won 8 out of 9 House Seats, yet if you listen to the Fake News Media you would think we are being clobbered. Why can’t they play it straight, so unfair to the Republican Party and in particular, your favorite President!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 augustus 2018
Too bad a large portion of the Media refuses to report the lies and corruption having to do with the Rigged Witch Hunt - but that is why we call them FAKE NEWS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 augustus 2018
Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 augustus 2018
The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE. I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 augustus 2018
They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no. It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 augustus 2018