Kunst & Media Bewaar

Amerikaanse kranten spreken zich uit tegen Trump

De homepage van The Boston Globe op deze dag
De homepage van The Boston Globe op deze dag © Screenshot

Meer dan driehonderd kranten in de Verenigde Staten hebben toegezegd dat ze zich donderdag uitspreken voor de vrijheid van de pers.

Door:

Hiermee reageren ze op president Donald Trump die verschillende media-bedrijven "vijanden van het Amerikaanse volk" heeft genoemd.

The Boston Globe is de initiatiefnemer van het commentaar. Die kreeg steun van The New York Times en kleinere dagbladen, waarvan sommige uit staten komen die door Trump werden gewonnen in de verkiezingen van 2016.

The Boston Globe beschuldigt Trump in het commentaar van een "voortdurende aanval op de vrije pers".

"De grootsheid van de VS is afhankelijk van hoe de vrije media de waarheid kan spreken tegen de machtigen," schrijft The Globe. "De pers als 'vijand van het volk' te bestempelen is zowel on-Amerikaans als gevaarlijk voor de maatschappij die we meer dan twee eeuwen delen."

Trump heeft kritische berichtgeving over hem veelal afgedaan als "fake news".

The Boston Globe verzamelt op deze pagina alle commentaren van deelnemers aan de actie.

Gerelateerd

Meest gelezen

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5