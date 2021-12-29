Wie zal nooit erkennen dat hij zich weer eens heeft vergist?

In café De Zatte Aap liep het zoetjesaan tegen sluitingstijd. De bel voor de laatste ronde had geklonken, de glazen werden geleegd. Zoals gewoonlijk sprong een van de stamgasten op tafel om het vrolijke columnistenlied aan te heffen waarmee elke avond werd besloten. Het café zong mee uit volle borst.

Stamgast: Wie zit er elk moment van de dag als een bok op de haverkist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Stamgast: Wie twijfelt nooit aan dingen en weet alles zeer beslist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Stamgast: Wie voelt zich achter het toetsenbord als een meesterpianist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Stamgast: Wie heeft definitief de trein naar het schrijverschap gemist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Stamgast: Wie meent dat hij de discussie in zijn eentje heeft beslist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Stamgast: Wie presenteert zijn standpunt als een jazztrompettist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Stamgast: Wie zoekt de volkswoede als een sadomasochist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Stamgast: Wie kan pas lekker slapen als hij een ander heeft gedist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Stamgast: Wie scheldt er op de koning, maar is stiekem monarchist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Stamgast: Wie doet zich voor als mensenvriend, maar is individualist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Stamgast: Wie dringt er zijn mening op als een geboren evangelist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna. dat is de columnist.

Stamgast: Wie hunkert naar erkenning als een dorstige alcoholist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Stamgast: Wie gebruikt graag moeilijke woorden als lepidopterist

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Stamgast: Wie doet zich voor als heilig, maar is zelf sekstoerist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Stamgast: Wie heeft er snel een mening van het internet gevist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Stamgast: Wie zal nooit erkennen dat hij zich weer eens heeft vergist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Stamgast: Wie schermt er met migraine als hij de deadline heeft gemist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Stamgast: Wie tikt er nog een stukje terwijl moeder wordt gekist?

Kroeg: Dat is de columni, dat is de columna, dat is de columnist!

Patrick Meershoek is verslaggever van Het Parool. Dit was zijn laatste column. Lees alle columns hier terug.

Reageren? patrick@parool.nl.