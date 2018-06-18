Flying Dutchmen genomineerd voor beste cocktailbar ter wereld

Flying Dutchmen Cocktails is de enige Nederlandse bar die op de lange lijst genomineerden staat.



De cocktailbar aan het Singel in Amsterdam runt Posthumus samen met Janse sinds december vorig jaar. Ze kennen elkaar van hun werk bij speak-easy bar Door74.



Nederlandse cocktailcultuur

De wedstrijd is onderdeel van het Tales of the Cocktail-event in New Orleans. Daar worden in 21 juli de winnaars van de Spirited Awards bekendgemaakt. Professionals uit de cocktailwereld hebben de bars genomineerd.



In het monumentale Odeonpand zijn Janse en Posthumus ambassadeurs voor de Nederlandse cocktailcultuur. Op de kaart staan zowel klassiekers als experimentelere dranken. Buiten de kaart om mixen de bartenders ook persoonlijke cocktails; met een voorraad van meer dan vijfhonderd flessen kunnen ze alle kanten op.