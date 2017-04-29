Dit plusartikel heeft u cadeau gekregen
Hacker: gestolen seizoen Orange Is The New Black nu online
updateDe hacker die zei het nieuwe seizoen van Orange Is The New Black online te zetten als Netflix geen losgeld zou betalen, heeft zijn dreigement doorgezet.
Dat tweet The Dark Overlord, zoals de hacker - of groep hackers - zichzelf noemt. De getwitterde link leidt naar illegale downloadsite The Pirate Bay, waar alle tien de afleveringen van het nieuwe seizoen te downloaden zouden zijn. Of dit daadwerkelijk de nieuwe afleveringen zijn, is nog niet geverifieerd.
We are releasing the remainder of OITNB Season 5. Direct link to DL episodes: https://t.co/kcQZvwEsnx
— thedarkoverlord(@ tdohack3r)
De internetpiraat eiste een 'bescheiden' som losgeld van Netflix, maar de streamingdienst weigerde over de brug te komen.
De première van het vijfde seizoen van een van Netflix populairste series zal pas op 9 juni 2017 op Netflix te zien zijn. De streamingdienst hoopte met de release van het nieuwe seizoen de komende twee maanden 3,2 miljoen abonnees bij te schrijven.
Op Twitter laten de hackers weten dat Netflix niet het enige slachtoffer zal zijn. De groep heeft een openlijke bedreiging geuit aan het adres van FOX, IFC, National Geographic Channel en ABC.
Verklaring van The Dark Overlord
Hello, this is thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) here to deliver a message.
We're back again. Did you miss us? Of course, you did. We're willing to bet Netflix did as well. Speaking of which, Netflix clearly received our message considering they've made public statements and was one of the first people to download a fresh copy of their own property (Hello, 69.53.235.76!) - yet they continue to remain unresponsive. With this information in mind (and the fact that leaving people on cliffhangers isn't fun) we've decided to release Episodes 2-10 of "Orange Is The New Black" Season 5 after many lengthy discussions at the office where alcohol was present. Do note that there are 13 episodes. However, we were so early when we acquired the copies that post hadn't gotten around to Episodes 11-13. Perhaps Netflix will consider releasing the season earlier now that the cat's out of the bag?
We're not quite done yet, though. We're calling you out: ABC, National Geographic, Fox, IFC, and of course Netflix, still. There's more Netflix on the feasting menu soon (in addition to the other studios, of course), but we'll get to that later. Enjoy the fruits of _our_ labour. Below you will find links to download the fifth season of "Orange Is The New Black"
It didn't have to be this way, Netflix. You're going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was. We're quite ashamed to breathe the same air as you. We figured a pragmatic business such as yourselves would see and understand the benefits of cooperating with a reasonable and merciful entity like ourselves. And to the others: there's still time to save yourselves. Our offer(s) are still on the table - for now.
Your friends,
thedarkoverlord
Professional Adversary
World Wide Web, LLC
P.S. Enlightening us in regards to the quality of the so graciously released materials is most futile. If you're not satisfied with our release, you're more than welcome to release your own episodes of "Orange Is The New Black" - Season 5. Reuploads and seeders are welcome.